In Japan, a dealership bubble-wrapped their cars to promote traffic safety

Using turn signals not only saves lives, but makes sure cheeky campaigns like this one are never made again.

In yet another edition of The Most Japanese Thing Ever, we bring to you this traffic safety campaign by Okayama Toyopet.

According to Japan Trends, Okayama Prefecture in Japan is considered “the worst place in the country for not using indicators (registering a traffic accident every 50 minutes),” which prompted this dealership to poke a lighthearted jab at their community while promoting road safety.

Have a look at the ad:

You don’t need to be able to read Japanese to figure that one out, but allow us to borrow this description that pretty much sums it up:

“The video shows a new arrival in the prefecture greeted by a landscape covered in bubble wrap. As cars fail to indicate and repeatedly hit other motorists or pedestrians, people gleefully fall through the air to be cushioned by the bubble wrap as they hit the ground. This ridiculous scenario is then painfully revealed as the fantasy it is when the scene cuts to the real effects of the accidents, showing pedestrians lying dead or injured in the roads.”

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look at the making of the campaign video:

All in all, we gotta give credit to Okayama Toyopet for shining a light on an obviously very serious issue, and creatively so. We hope this spirit of road safety hits home not just in Okayama, but all throughout Japan and the rest of the world.

Via Japan Trends