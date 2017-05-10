Lost At E Minor
In Japan, a dealership bubble-wrapped their cars to promote traffic safety
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for In Japan, a dealership bubble-wrapped their cars to promote traffic safety
Exhale

In Japan, a dealership bubble-wrapped their cars to promote traffic safety

Ben Pablo
By Ben Pablo

Using turn signals not only saves lives, but makes sure cheeky campaigns like this one are never made again.

In yet another edition of The Most Japanese Thing Ever, we bring to you this traffic safety campaign by Okayama Toyopet.

According to Japan Trends, Okayama Prefecture in Japan is considered “the worst place in the country for not using indicators (registering a traffic accident every 50 minutes),” which prompted this dealership to poke a lighthearted jab at their community while promoting road safety.

Have a look at the ad:

You don’t need to be able to read Japanese to figure that one out, but allow us to borrow this description that pretty much sums it up:

“The video shows a new arrival in the prefecture greeted by a landscape covered in bubble wrap. As cars fail to indicate and repeatedly hit other motorists or pedestrians, people gleefully fall through the air to be cushioned by the bubble wrap as they hit the ground. This ridiculous scenario is then painfully revealed as the fantasy it is when the scene cuts to the real effects of the accidents, showing pedestrians lying dead or injured in the roads.”
Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look at the making of the campaign video:

All in all, we gotta give credit to Okayama Toyopet for shining a light on an obviously very serious issue, and creatively so. We hope this spirit of road safety hits home not just in Okayama, but all throughout Japan and the rest of the world.

CM撮影後に、ご一緒させて頂いた皆様と(^-^) 皆様あたたかい方々で、とっても楽しく、思い出深い撮影でした(o^^o) 本当に、大変お世話になりました。 作品の仕上がりがかなり楽しみだった、必見のCMです！！ 詳しくは、１つ前の動画投稿をご覧ください☆ #撮影後に #勢田涼子 #CM出演 #話題のCM #岡山トヨペット#okayamatoyopet #日本一ウィンカーを出さない県 #岡山 #CM #おもしろCM #面白CM #おもしろ動画 #bubblepacktown #bubbepack #bubbepackfashion #交通事故ゼロプロジェクト #サンノゼの丘 #プチプチエアロパッケージ #プチプチ岡山 #仕上がり楽しみにしてました #fashion #model #japanese #JMA #japanmodelagency #ジャパンモデルエージェンシー #モデル事務所 #sizzleacademy #シズルアカデミー #モデルスクール

A post shared by 勢田 涼子 (@a.a.ryoko.1012) on

Via Japan Trends

About the author

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment