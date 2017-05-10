Everyone loves this girl who made a matching prom dress for her dog

Brenda Cross, a high school senior from Florida, recently went to prom in a matching outfit. Who did she match with? Not her date, but rather, her seven-year-old dachshund Sasha.

The two have gone viral after photos of them wearing coordinated dresses hit the internet. According to Cross, she loves dressing up her pup for every occasion. So for prom, she spent an entire day making an extra dress from leftover fabric.

Sasha, who was adopted from the Humane Society, was clearly rocking the look. Clearly the frontrunner for prom queen.

“She’s like a daughter to me and we just get each other so well, so she goes everywhere with me,” said Cross. “She’s the only pet in the house, and the one who gets the most attention in the house as well.”

Sadly, dogs weren’t allowed at the venue. So Cross and her date, Rodney Sesler, did the cute photoshoot before the event. Despite not being allowed to come to prom, Sasha still clearly enjoyed.

“She was really happy with everyone,” added Cross. “She was running around in the dress.”

The internet naturally fell in love with the pair.

THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/yvGxrbESiZ — kahlō🖤 (@sirrahana) May 1, 2017

THIS IS THE BEST ONE, the rest of y’all can go shleep or something y’all ain’t topping them https://t.co/euDaRNlcsL — shells (@sshellsea) April 30, 2017

Someone even tried to steal their limelight, saying he did it first.

@_brendasierra too bad I did it better pic.twitter.com/FeFNFxHtsb — Sean McKernan (@seanmckernan421) May 1, 2017

But people quickly shut him down.

@seanmckernan421 @_brendasierra idk dude

She put hella effort into that dress & you strapped a dog to your chest

Gonna give her the W — Anna Potsch (@acpotsch) May 2, 2017

If you’re planning on going to prom with your beloved pup, Brenda doesn’t mind giving out a few pointers. “It’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget and would love to pass that on to others,” she said.

Get out your sewing kits, people!

Via Distractify