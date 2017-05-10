For scuba divers, what could possibly be more frightening than a shark? For one guy, it was a massive freighter directly headed his way.

In a video posted back in 2014 by user Mick Reilly, a scuba diver can be seen swimming at the bottom of a river, securing a rope to a bed of rocks. Suddenly without warning, a freighter comes into the picture, causing the man to panic.

The propeller’s suction is so strong, you can see the diver struggling to hold on to the rope. Luckily, he manages to cling on long enough for the ship to sail past him.

The footage, which was taken at the St. Clair River in North America, received mixed reactions from viewers. Some criticised the diver for being careless and not putting up a dive flag, while others questioned the freighter as to why it was passing through shallow waters.

And because this is the internet, people also had jokes. “How ants feel when you are mowing the lawn,” one user said, also adding, “Dude… I hope you are wearing your brown wetsuit.”

