Dad deals with mid-life crisis by having a ‘Game of Thrones’ photoshoot
Photography

Dad deals with mid-life crisis by having a ‘Game of Thrones’ photoshoot

Inigo del Castillo
When one man had his mid-life crisis, he did what anyone would have done to conquer it: he and his family dressed up as their own ‘Game of Thrones’ characters.

Not wanting to be beaten by his mid-life crisis, the unnamed 50-year-old dad recently took his family on a trip. They met up with Antwerp, Belgium-based photographer ‘Sheridan’s Art’ and makeup artist Kika Von Macabre, and did a photoshoot inspired by the iconic TV series.

The daughter detailed on Bored Panda the fictional tale behind their epic photos.

“Meet Cornish landlord Goron as he is forced to fight for king Mordred against evil forces threatening the kingdom. After fierce battles on the Cornish coast, Goron returns as a true hero,” she wrote.

“Being jealous of his success Mordred sends out Gwenora, a blue witch, to seduce Goron to the dark side, turning him against his own people.

“Torn between two worlds, Goron ultimately finds the power to confront Gwenora in an ultimate battle. Will he succeed?”

A family dressed up as GoT characters

No one was harmed by George R.R. Martin in the making of this photoshoot.

Via Bored Panda

Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot18
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot15
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot10
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot2
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot8
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot4
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot9
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot11
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot7
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot6
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot12
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot13
Dad-deals-with-mid-life-crisis-by-having-a-'Game-of-Thrones'-photoshoot5

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

