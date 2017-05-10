Cat takes on a plastic bag, and immediately regrets the decision

A cat trapped inside a plastic bag must be a horror story, right? WRONG. It’s actually quite hilarious.

On YouTube, user Alasdair Martin recently uploaded a video of his cat ‘Buddy’ being a little too curious when it came to a plastic bag.

After sniffing the bag out and trying to turn around, Buddy finds himself in a rather tight situation. What ensues is quite the scene.

One commenter captured this entire situation perfectly: “I guess you could say the cats out of the bag.”