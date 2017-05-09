Lost At E Minor
Visual effects artist makes the BEST AD EVER to sell his old car
Inigo del Castillo
Most people selling their used cars would usually place simple ads in the paper or online, but not visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky, who made an ad that would rival the big-budget commercials you see on TV.

Early in April, Romanovsky uploaded a video advertising his 1996 Suzuki Vitara. It shows the vehicle passing through ordinary landscapes before zipping through unbelievable settings, such as the moon, underwater, and even Jurassic Park.

It’s absolutely incredible, even better than the ones we’ve seen from big corporations like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes Benz.

An avalanche

According to Romanovsky, who works as the VFX supervisor at Tel Aviv-based firm ‘Gravity’, he spent three weeks making the ad.

“It was my personal project I did for fun and it included some professional test of software,” he told LADbible. “I didn’t really know through the process that I was going to publish it anywhere.”

Under the sea

Now, thanks to the ad, he’s drawn plenty of interested buyers. “I have a lot of responses from many, many people, and a lot of offers, too. But now I have three potential buyers, but they need to decide.”

There’s just one issue, as pointed out by one YouTube commenter. “That mileage though. I mean, the moon.”

