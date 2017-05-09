Lost At E Minor
This toddler found it funny that he locked himself in a car
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This toddler found it funny that he locked himself in a car
News

This toddler found it funny that he locked himself in a car

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Getting a child accidentally locked in a car is easier than you think. But at least this little fellow had a laughable time on his ‘baby’s day out’ adventure.

Last Friday, after unloading her shopping into the boot of her car, 27-year-old Kirsty Green of Cornwall, England, realised she had closed the trunk and left her keys inside. She also realised that her 14-month-old son Brandon had managed to lean on the dead locks of the cabin of the car and he was consequently trapped inside.

Instead of panicking (as a fairly natural response), some onlookers called the fire department who were able to rescue the little bub.

A baby

The best part about the story was that during the rescue, little Brandon was sitting behind the steering wheel having a good ol’ giggle. He was obviously enjoying the attention of his five rescuers and had a great time!

Green spoke to the Daily Mail to explain the situation:

“He’d been in the little child seat of the shopping trolley but it didn’t have any straps, so he kept trying to stand up while I was shopping,” she said.

“I decided to put him in the back of the car while I was unloading the shopping so he didn’t keep trying to stand up in the trolley.”

Baby and mother

Green added that the rescuers from Bude Community Fire Station, Cornwall, were “amazing” and “a credit to the community.”

Via Daily Mail

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the University of RMIT in Melbourne. She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment