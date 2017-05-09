This toddler found it funny that he locked himself in a car

Getting a child accidentally locked in a car is easier than you think. But at least this little fellow had a laughable time on his ‘baby’s day out’ adventure.

Last Friday, after unloading her shopping into the boot of her car, 27-year-old Kirsty Green of Cornwall, England, realised she had closed the trunk and left her keys inside. She also realised that her 14-month-old son Brandon had managed to lean on the dead locks of the cabin of the car and he was consequently trapped inside.

Instead of panicking (as a fairly natural response), some onlookers called the fire department who were able to rescue the little bub.

The best part about the story was that during the rescue, little Brandon was sitting behind the steering wheel having a good ol’ giggle. He was obviously enjoying the attention of his five rescuers and had a great time!

Green spoke to the Daily Mail to explain the situation:

“He’d been in the little child seat of the shopping trolley but it didn’t have any straps, so he kept trying to stand up while I was shopping,” she said.

“I decided to put him in the back of the car while I was unloading the shopping so he didn’t keep trying to stand up in the trolley.”

Green added that the rescuers from Bude Community Fire Station, Cornwall, were “amazing” and “a credit to the community.”

Via Daily Mail