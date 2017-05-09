WATCH: Playboy model almost causes catastrophe during major cycling race

It’s a very dangerous time to be an attractive woman.

Just last week, a porn star by the name of Molly Cavalli was bitten by a ten-foot shark on the ankle during a live filming.

Now Playboy model April Summers was just moments from disaster after almost initiating a horrific crash during the Giro d’Italia (a major cycling race in Italy).

The 28-year-old was facing the camera, cheering wildly, when the peloton rushed straight past her, missing her by the smallest of margins.

Thankfully the cyclists managed to avoid her, and everyone went home safe and sound – but word of advice to anyone going to watch a cycling road race: stay behind the damn lines because sometimes things like this happen.

April’s (real name Nadia Foster) passion for sports won’t be surprising for anyone who follows her on social media

She’s become an absolute frother for Inter Milan since she moved to Italy – showing her dedication to her team the only way a Playboy model knows how: