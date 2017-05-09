Caffeinated bagels now exist to fulfill your carb AND caffeine needs

Coffee and bagels go together perfectly, but this is ridiculous.

American chain store Einstein Bros Bagel has launched the world’s first caffeinated bagel, called the Espresso Buzz Bagel. Each pastry contains 32 milligrams of caffeine, which is about a third of a regular cup of coffee.

That’s pretty weak, considering we all drink like, ten cups of coffee a day.

You can also order the caffeinated bread as a sandwich too, packed with sugar bacon, cage-free eggs, cheddar, and butter.

Say hello to our new Boosted Bagels – #EspressoBuzzBagel, #CherryChiaBagel and #SavoryParmBagel! Jam-packed with flavor and benefits, these Boosted Bagels are incredibly delicious and soar above the average breakfast.

According to Kerry Coyne, Einstein’s senior VP and head of marketing and R&D, they got the idea for the menu item from – where else – millennials.

“We have watched the coffee category expand and adapt as millennials converted to coffee drinkers, attracted by the smoother flavor and artisanal characteristics and third- and fourth-wave coffee,” she said.

The Espresso Buzz Bagel was launched as part of a new line called Boosted Bagel. The two other flavours included in the offering are the Cherry chia Bagel (which has 300mg of omega-3 ALA and 12 grams of protein) and the Savory Parm Bagel (which contains iron, B1, B2, and 12 grams of protein).

All three were launched in support of National Nurses Week. So if you’re a nurse, head down to your nearest Einstein Bros to claim your free caffeinated bagel and a topping of your choice.