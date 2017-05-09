Memes are ephemeral in nature. Funny and viral today, forgotten around the internet tomorrow. So 9GAG set out a plan to make these pieces of internet culture last forever.

The project, which celebrated the website’s ninth anniversary, involved burying a massive stone slab etched with the internet’s most beloved memes in the middle of a desert. The hope is that these short-lived internet jokes would outlive us all, then be found by future generations who will see them as an important part of human history.

So they’re basically like the pyramids and the hieroglyphics, except you know, sillier.

To find the nine memes included in the shrine, 9GAG asked its 150 million followers which were their favourite. More than 650,000 voted classics like SaltBae, Doge, and Pen Pineapple Apple Pen.

The 13-foot tall, 24-tonne limestone rock was built in a span of two months by Spanish sculptor Antonio Soler.

“Most people think that ideas online don’t last,” Lilian Leong, 9GAG’s Chief Operating Officer told Campaign Asia, “But we think totally different.

“We believe the internet is the new platform for the new generation. We don’t think that the lives lived online are fake or unreal,” she added. “So we turned it into something real for everyone to see, forever.”

Via Konbini