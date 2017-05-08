Apparently, when a Pikachu gets hurt in real-life, their trainers don’t use Pokeballs to call them back. They use bodyguards.

Recently at the Pokemon World Festival 2017 in Songdo, South Korea, a group of Pikachu were putting on an adorable dance routine for visitors when the unexpected (and haunting) happened: the lead Pikachu’s head started deflating!

At the above video’s 1:01 mark, the said Pikachu can be seen slowly deflating, forcing organisers to suddenly rush in and drag the mascot offstage. It looks something straight out of a gangster film, with the well-dressed staff escorting their helpless target away.

But as if that wasn’t traumatising enough for the kids in attendance, the Pikachu tries again to finish the performance at the 4:35 mark – only for its head to melt once again.

Someone bring that poor creature to the Pokemon Center ASAP!

Via The Verge