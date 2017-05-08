The dangers of being an adult film star are much more serious than you ever imagined.

Sure there are limbs flying everywhere, lube making everything slippery, massive boom mics, large…appendages – but you would think you’d at least be safe from sharks.

You’d be wrong.

Molly Cavalli is an American porn performer who was been bitten by a shark while doing a live shoot off the Florida coast over the weekend.

The video started with Molly introducing herself to her *adoring* fans and explaining that for this video she was going to be lowered into a shark cage because you know, it’s 2017, and this is what the people want, apparently.

Look, I have no idea what the premise for the video was (just…be…hot I guess), but whatever it was, it did not go to plan.

After just a few seconds in, Molly is seen panicking underwater after a ten-foot lemon shark had a nibble of her ankle.

She’s pulled out of the cage to reveal a pretty vicious little gash that ended up requiring 20 stitches.

The live broadcast was stopped and Molly was taken to hospital where it seems like everything worked out alright.

She said in a statement:

“I want to thank my fans for their outpouring of support as I heal my foot following the shark bite. Luckily it only required 20 stitches. I’m fine. It’s not that bad. I had a great experience anyway and now I have a story to tell forever.”

What a trooper.

