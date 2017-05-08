Roger the jacked kangaroo might get his own statue soon

What’s an effective way to promote your city and attract more tourists? You put up a life-sized statue of a beefcake kangaroo, of course.

That’s what Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes, star of BBC’s Kangaroo Dundee and owner of the Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs, believes at least.

According to Barnes, putting up a statue of Roger, the seven-foot ‘roo who rose to fame because of his bulging muscles, will help revitalise Todd Mall in Alice Springs, Northern Territory.

“Roger has recently been recognized as one of the 10 most famous animals in the world,” Barnes told NT News.

“Photos and videos of Roger go viral all the time because he’s world-renowned as being really muscular, with a great physique.”

Barnes raised Roger after he found the then-baby marsupial in his dead mum’s pouch. He’s now calling on the NT government to immortalise the retired 12-year-old kangaroo, who is now living out his final years at the sanctuary.

“Roger’s the star of Kangaroo Dundee and I think it would be great to recognise him by putting a statue of him in the Todd Mall,” Brolga added.

The NT government has plans of investing about AUS$20 million (US$15 million) to upgrade the Todd Mall, with an additional AUS$1.5 million (US$750,000) to put up a fossil collection for display.

It’s an unknown yet if they’ll follow Barnes’ advice and erect a statue of Roger. So for the meantime, here are more pictures of the ‘roo to swoon over.

