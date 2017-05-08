Lost At E Minor
Roger the jacked kangaroo might get his own statue soon
Roger the jacked kangaroo might get his own statue soon

By Inigo del Castillo

What’s an effective way to promote your city and attract more tourists? You put up a life-sized statue of a beefcake kangaroo, of course.

That’s what Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes, star of BBC’s Kangaroo Dundee and owner of the Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs, believes at least.

According to Barnes, putting up a statue of Roger, the seven-foot ‘roo who rose to fame because of his bulging muscles, will help revitalise Todd Mall in Alice Springs, Northern Territory.

We love this photo @jewelszee took of Roger about 18 months ago. Isn't he gorgeous ❤

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

“Roger has recently been recognized as one of the 10 most famous animals in the world,” Barnes told NT News.

“Photos and videos of Roger go viral all the time because he’s world-renowned as being really muscular, with a great physique.”

Barnes raised Roger after he found the then-baby marsupial in his dead mum’s pouch. He’s now calling on the NT government to immortalise the retired 12-year-old kangaroo, who is now living out his final years at the sanctuary.

Roger chilling out on a hot day 😎

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

“Roger’s the star of Kangaroo Dundee and I think it would be great to recognise him by putting a statue of him in the Todd Mall,” Brolga added.

Roger flexing his muscles today. Doesn't he look great 💪🏽 #kangaroosanctuary #kangaroo #rogerthekangaroo #doyouliftbro

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

The NT government has plans of investing about AUS$20 million (US$15 million) to upgrade the Todd Mall, with an additional AUS$1.5 million (US$750,000) to put up a fossil collection for display.

It’s an unknown yet if they’ll follow Barnes’ advice and erect a statue of Roger. So for the meantime, here are more pictures of the ‘roo to swoon over.

Roger for President ✌️ ❤️ 🌈

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

We love this photo of Roger and his Easter bunny 🐰 from a while ago. We hope you all had a great Easter! 🐣❤😊

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

My beautiful alpha male Roger flexing his massive muscles as a warning for me not to get any closer to him! #rogerthekangaroo #kangaroo

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

@hardlinerr took this beautiful photo of our alpha male Roger on our sunset tour. Isn't he handsome!

A post shared by WHERE ANIMALS COME FIRST ❤️ (@thekangaroosanctuary) on

Via Mashable

