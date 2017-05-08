These days, anything and everything can be used as makeup inspiration, from classic art to Sailormoon characters to even memes. Now, everyone’s rocking the latest trend: marble lips.

This new trend, which people are saying is creatively stone cold, features lips made to resemble the rich, glistening surface of marble. Some of the looks already going viral on Instagram come in different colours, including the traditional white, and the more vibrant combinations of blue, red, pink, purple, and gold.

Each work is so realistic you’d think you were staring at the lips of a statue instead of a real woman!

According to vlogger ‘Kristianathe’, you’ll need various colours of lipstick, small makeup brushes, an eyeliner, and perhaps the most important of all, a steady hand, to create the look.

Check out the step-by-step tutorial above to find out more.

wow, I'm inspired right now. this is amazing. #marblelips @occmakeup 😍 A post shared by Make Up Artist (@chrishanafancy) on Jan 3, 2015 at 9:11am PST

Nothing like a clean slate of #marblelips! Amazing #lipart. Make-up: Edit Somies Escale Photography:@clovis_lalanne #makeupforeveracademy #makeupforever A post shared by MAKE UP FOR EVER Thailand (@makeupforeverth) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

Vinyl 💠 @lorealmakeup @lorealusa Infallible Paints in Lilac Lust 300 and Domineering Teal 306 A post shared by Leticia Solórzano (@leticiamua) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Florecer 🌸 expecting a lot of snow tomorrow, and I'm over here like "is it spring yet?" Using @danessa_myricks Chosen and Phoenix #ColorFix A post shared by Leticia Solórzano (@leticiamua) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Via My Modern Met