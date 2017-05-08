Lost At E Minor
New trend has women rocking lips that look like marble statues
New trend has women rocking lips that look like marble statues

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

These days, anything and everything can be used as makeup inspiration, from classic art to Sailormoon characters to even memes. Now, everyone’s rocking the latest trend: marble lips.

This new trend, which people are saying is creatively stone cold, features lips made to resemble the rich, glistening surface of marble. Some of the looks already going viral on Instagram come in different colours, including the traditional white, and the more vibrant combinations of blue, red, pink, purple, and gold.

Each work is so realistic you’d think you were staring at the lips of a statue instead of a real woman!

According to vlogger ‘Kristianathe’, you’ll need various colours of lipstick, small makeup brushes, an eyeliner, and perhaps the most important of all, a steady hand, to create the look.

Check out the step-by-step tutorial above to find out more.

wow, I'm inspired right now. this is amazing. #marblelips @occmakeup 😍

A post shared by Make Up Artist (@chrishanafancy) on

Vinyl 💠 @lorealmakeup @lorealusa Infallible Paints in Lilac Lust 300 and Domineering Teal 306

A post shared by Leticia Solórzano (@leticiamua) on

Black marble w/ gold drip! 🖤💫 •—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—• GUYS! I'm thinking of finally starting a YOUTUBE channel this summer… 🤔 Would you guys find it helpful? I'd include tutorials, reviews, first impressions and other fun content! 🎥 Let me know down below if you would watch my videos! 👇🏻 Thanks to @vladamua & @genevievejauquet for the inspo! 💕 •—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—• • @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada Liquid Suede in Alien • @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada Liquid Liner in White • @mehronmakeup Metallic Powder in Gold mixed with @loreal_makeup Colour Riche clear gloss •—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—•—• Follow me on SC 👻 {aheartsdesires} for unboxings, mini tutorials & reviews! 😊

A post shared by A H E A R T S D E S I R E S (@aheartsdesires) on

Via My Modern Met

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

