Man fights depression by drawing his greatest fears and weaknesses
Inigo del Castillo
It’s hard to see the battle that goes on inside those struggling with depression. However, one Polish artist is finally showing us what these struggles look like in surreal and dark paintings.

In his series Mini People in the Jungle, artist Dawid Planeta turns to art to cope with his illness. Taking his worst fears and weaknesses, he depicts them as massive animals with glowing eyes. His protagonist, often a person dwarfed by these creatures, stands tall and unwavering.

It’s as if a confrontation, whether it be peaceful or violent, is about to unfold.

The visions are haunting and poignant, yet beautiful and powerful. It proves that there are different ways we can fight depression – with some more beautiful than others.

You can see more of his work over on Tumblr.

Via Design You Trust

