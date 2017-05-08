In New Zealand, a guinea pig got a job at the police station

Meet Elliot, or should I say, Constable Elliot. The four-year-old guinea pig is the New Zealand Police Department’s new official mascot. He recently went on their Facebook page to talk about safe driving.

“Remember people, the kids are going to be out and about walking and biking, and crossing roads,” said Elliot. “Like me, they are small and unpredictable, so you have to watch out!”

As part of his daily duties, he wears the official uniform, which includes a tiny hat and a miniature harness that the station’s K9 units wear.

But how did Elliot get such a job?

As it turns out, one of his parents is part of the department’s media team. Looking for an official spokesperson, they saw Elliot would be great for the part, and so they made him an honorary member!

“Elliot is brave enough to be a media spokesperson about some of our important prevention messages; not only about road policing but also about thefts and keeping ourselves safe,” a New Zealand Police spokesperson told The Dodo.

“Police are always looking at new ways to communicate with the public and promote messaging as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Just don’t expect him to chase down criminals on foot anytime soon.

“Did you know that a piggie’s top speed can be around 9km/h?” added Elliot. “I have gone a bit overboard on the carbs lately and need to lighten up, so I go even slower. I am not too fast and that’s the way I like it – slow is safe!”

