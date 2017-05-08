Family kicked off Delta flight and threatened with jail over a child’s seat

The airline industry is on a roll – just not the good kind. In yet another incident sparking a public backlash, Delta Air Line has booted a family off an overbooked flight for refusing to surrender their toddler’s seat.

The incident happened last April 23 on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles. A now-deleted video showed Brian Schear, the husband and father, arguing with a flight attendant if the seat he bought for his 18-year-old son (who ended up taking an earlier flight) could instead be used by his two-year-old son.

The airlines wanted to give the seat to another passenger, even going as far as threatening to send the couple to jail and send their kids to foster care if they didn’t comply. Typical.

“I’m not trying to cause a problem,” Schear said in the footage. “I believe in standing up for what’s right, and I paid for the seat.”

The family – Schear, his wife, and their one- and two-year-old kids – were nonetheless forced to get off the plane, find a hotel room for the night, and pay AUS$2,701 (US$2,000) for a different flight, this time with United.

The video, which went viral before it was removed, sparked outrage on social media.

As a man who has children, I will never use your airline to fly after what you did to that family… #DELTASUCKS — mark kohles (@coals15) May 4, 2017

#United beats a doctor, #AmericanAirlines assaults a mother, #Delta harasses family, Spirit is gonna straight up murder someone next. — Thomas Foley (@Thomas_C_Foley) May 5, 2017

I would like #Delta to explain how holding a baby is safer than having it in a car seat pic.twitter.com/FtUT8WYIrc — Seminoles850 (@seminole_850) May 4, 2017

#United:. It would be hard to perform worse than us. #Delta: Here, hold my beer. — sarvenaz rahimian (@sarv3naz) May 4, 2017

Delta has since issued an apology in response:

“We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

Also in the footage, the Delta crew could be heard telling Schear that the toddler should be seated on a parent’s lap, and not on a car seat.

Schear, however, countered by saying that the same airline allowed them to do so on their way to Hawaii, and that they’re only doing the same on the way back.

Delta’s website also seems to encourage the same:

“We want you and your children to have the safest, most comfortable flight possible,” the website states. “For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat.”

The incident is just one of many bad airline stories in the last few weeks, the most infamous of which involved a man getting violently dragged off a United Airlines flight.

