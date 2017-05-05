We’d wait in line for days for this chef’s sushi sneakers

Milan-based chef Yujia Hu has come up with a line of miniature shoes that both sneakerheads and sushi lovers would want to cop.

Using different sushi ingredients, such as rice, seaweed, sesame seeds, and fish, he’s able to form edible sculptures of iconic footwear. Some of Hu’s past releases include the Air Jordan 1, the Yeezy Boost, and the Supreme sandal.

In an interview with SELF, he revealed that the shoes are not for sale, and that it takes him about 30 minutes to make each one. Hu added that he began making onigiri art for fun, but eventually became obsessed with the project.

“I’ve always been a big fan of NBA, so I started creating onigiris representing my favorite basketball players,” said Hu. “Aside from that, one of my passions is also cinema and TV series, so other creations were iconic movie and TV series actors.”

The list includes Michael Jordan, Manny Pacquiao, Hugh Jackman, Keanu Reeves, and even Salt Bae.

To see more onigiri art from Hu, check out his Instagram account.

Via My Modern Met