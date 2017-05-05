These blackout curtains make it look like you live in a penthouse

You might not be able to afford a penthouse in New York, but you can at least buy the same overlooking views of the city. Sort of.

Ukrainian design studio ‘HoleRoll’ has created a line of modern blackout blinds that use shadow art to make breathtaking illusions of city skylines at night.

Using the curtains as canvas, the designers cut out hundreds of tiny holes in the material, allowing pockets of light to pass through. The negative spaces then appear like the lights of buildings and stars.

You can be living in a dingy apartment in a crummy neighborhood but have the sweeping views of a million dollar penthouse. That’s a win right there!

HoleRoll, so far, has come up with two city skyline designs: NYC and London. You can buy similar blackout blinds like these on Amazon.

Via Bored Panda