There’s a guy selling cat names on Twitter because why not
Inigo del Castillo
Times are hard, that’s why people are finding creative ways to make money – and apparently, that includes selling cat names.

On Twitter, comedian Bob Mortimer recently tweeted a list of feline names he’s selling for the low, low price of AUS$13 (£8 or US$10) per year. What a bargain.

Some of the names he’s come up include Indian Suitcase, Ian’s Butter, Meal of Pickles, and our favourite, Floating Tiger Hidden Moorhen.

Twitter was naturally amused and tried to strike a deal with Mortimer.

It’s unknown how many cat names Mortimer has sold already, but we advise he don’t quit his day job anytime soon.

Via Mashable

