There’s a guy selling cat names on Twitter because why not

Times are hard, that’s why people are finding creative ways to make money – and apparently, that includes selling cat names.

On Twitter, comedian Bob Mortimer recently tweeted a list of feline names he’s selling for the low, low price of AUS$13 (£8 or US$10) per year. What a bargain.

Some of the names he’s come up include Indian Suitcase, Ian’s Butter, Meal of Pickles, and our favourite, Floating Tiger Hidden Moorhen.

CAT NAMES FOR SALE: Indian Suitcase

Ian’s Butter

Meal of Pickles

Floating Tiger Hidden Moorhen £8.00 each p.a. — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) April 8, 2017

Twitter was naturally amused and tried to strike a deal with Mortimer.

@RealBobMortimer Swap you Floating Tiger Hidden Moorhen for either Barry’s Sac or Jackie Chan’s Wanky Weekend — Tim Cartwright (@timc37) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer Can you let me know if/when Sausages and Laughter may become available again please? — Melissa Rowlands (@__MelissaJane__) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer I’ll trade you Rusty Giblets for Meal of Pickles — Paul Casar (@Paulcasar) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer Let’s do a deal….£32 for the lot? — Ian Mac (@Cormack16) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer I’ll give you a fiver for Meal of Pickles — Barkus 1863 (@martinbarker70) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer Does this license cover other creatures i.e. ferrets? — Zeb Lamb (@zeblamb) April 8, 2017

@RealBobMortimer Ooh my cat is already called Floating Tiger Hidden Moorhen…do you now have to pay me??? — Llinos (@Llinos22) April 9, 2017

@RealBobMortimer I’ll give you tuppence for ‘Meal of Pickles’ — Is Mise (@jellyspuds) April 26, 2017

It’s unknown how many cat names Mortimer has sold already, but we advise he don’t quit his day job anytime soon.

