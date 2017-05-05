Melania Trump just liked a tweet about how much she hates her husband

It’s been speculated that Melania Trump lives a secretly unhappy marriage with Donald judging from her body language and #SadMelania photos. Now, more proof has surfaced – and it comes from her own Twitter account!
Ever since election day, Melania has been using the ‘@FLOTUS’ Twitter account, leaving her personal account inactive. But a few nights ago, her personal account liked a tweet which talks about her relationship with her husband.
The controversial tweet read: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS#Melania #trump.” It also included a GIF of the first lady’s smile disappearing as soon as Donald turns away from her.
Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump pic.twitter.com/XiNd2jiLUF
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017
The tweet has since been unliked, but screenshots of the activity have already gone viral.
Oh…my god pic.twitter.com/Mg959tOiBv
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) May 3, 2017
Twitter, of course, is teeming with conspiracy theories.
@bendreyfuss @alexlitel @dietcock What if Melania is part of the Resistance? pic.twitter.com/9asKXuDmKQ
— RespectMyGame (@battletested5) May 3, 2017
@bendreyfuss @alexlitel @dietcock Wuh oh. Somebody’s about to have to move into the White House. Melania — u in danger, girl.
— Mary Parkis (@parkism) May 3, 2017
@WilliamTurton What’s interesting is that the tweet in question tags her other account!! How did she even find this?
— Louise Matsakis (@lmatsakis) May 3, 2017
@RyanFMandelbaum @WilliamTurton @shepmcallister This is our Cuban missile crisis
— Dell Cameron (@dellcam) May 3, 2017
@WilliamTurton She’s asking for help guys! #HELPMelania
— [shift+delete] bruno (@brunotweetsyou) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS Give me one of those diamond necklaces you eat and I’ll sneak you out of Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/ZP3ylStvHL
— Shizuka Kobayashi (@ShizukaKobayash) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS If you want us to come rescue you, blink twice 😶😶
— Shizuka Kobayashi (@ShizukaKobayash) May 3, 2017
What could this possibly mean?? A mistake by a careless intern? A cry for help? Send us another sign, Melania!
Via Teen Vogue
