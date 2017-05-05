Lost At E Minor
Melania Trump just liked a tweet about how much she hates her husband

It’s been speculated that Melania Trump lives a secretly unhappy marriage with Donald judging from her body language and #SadMelania photos. Now, more proof has surfaced – and it comes from her own Twitter account!

Ever since election day, Melania has been using the ‘@FLOTUS’ Twitter account, leaving her personal account inactive. But a few nights ago, her personal account liked a tweet which talks about her relationship with her husband.

The controversial tweet read: “Seems the only ‪#Wall ‪@realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and ‪@FLOTUS#Melania ‪#trump.” It also included a GIF of the first lady’s smile disappearing as soon as Donald turns away from her.

The tweet has since been unliked, but screenshots of the activity have already gone viral.

Twitter, of course, is teeming with conspiracy theories.

What could this possibly mean?? A mistake by a careless intern? A cry for help? Send us another sign, Melania!

Via Teen Vogue

