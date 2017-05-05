In Germany, there really is a calendar of sexy women holding carp (NSFW)

Finally, a calendar that combines two of the greatest hobbies of men: carp fishing and ogling at scantily-clad women.

Carponizer (yes, that’s what’s it’s called) is a truly one-of-a-kind calendar from photographer Hendrik Pohler. Made for German carp gear retailer Carponizer, the calendar features a different model for each month of the year seductively holding a confused giant fish.

According to Pohler, the concept came to him while he was out fishing and he spotted two hot girls who were also catching fish nearby. Following his groundbreaking epiphany, Pohler spent four weeks in France capturing the beauty of his models, both human and animal.

“Even the fishes have to be great. There are two people ‘specially for the carps,” he told Maxim. “They clean the fishes from scales and mucus, so the girls can hold them easily. Sometimes it’s hard for the girls because the pictures have to be perfect.”

Shooting difficulties aside, Pohler eventually completed his masterpiece. Soon after releasing the calendar, it instantly became Germany’s the bestseller in the ‘sports calendar’ category. Who knew Germans had such a weird fetish?

The 2016 and 2017 editions of the calendar are available on Amazon. Go ahead, indulge.

Via Dangerous Minds