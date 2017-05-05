Finally, you can now invite llamas to your wedding

If you’re getting married anytime soon, better update your guest list. You need to add a few more guests.
‘Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas’ is offering couples the chance to have llamas and alpacas attend their reception. The service, which is limited only to weddings held in Portland or Vancouver, includes a meet-and-greet with the animal therapy centre’s furry residents, namely Rojo, Smokey, Diego, and Jean-Pierre.
If you’re worried they’ll make a mess and ruin your big day, no worries. These guys clean up well and they know what they’re doing – especially Rojo.
“We are very proud that our especially sweet llama, Rojo, is ranked as the #1 ‘Beyond the Showring’ PR llama in the world, according to the International Lama Registry,” the non-profit organisation said.
Imagine that. A celebrity at your wedding!
They added: “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events- always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd!
“More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”
We’re not sure how much inviting livestock to a wedding would cost, but know that all the proceeds will go to their Therapy and Education Program. That’s even better than inviting your soon-to-be in-laws!
Head on over here to find out more about this once-in-a-lifetime offer.
