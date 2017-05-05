Finally, you can now invite llamas to your wedding

If you’re getting married anytime soon, better update your guest list. You need to add a few more guests.

‘Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas’ is offering couples the chance to have llamas and alpacas attend their reception. The service, which is limited only to weddings held in Portland or Vancouver, includes a meet-and-greet with the animal therapy centre’s furry residents, namely Rojo, Smokey, Diego, and Jean-Pierre.

Only in Portland can you get these fancy animals to attend the biggest day of your life. Your guests will thank you for it. #fancyllamas #rojoandnapoleon #brideandgroom #oregonwedding #keepportlandweird #smilestation A post shared by WeddingLlamas (@weddingllamas) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

If you’re worried they’ll make a mess and ruin your big day, no worries. These guys clean up well and they know what they’re doing – especially Rojo.

“We are very proud that our especially sweet llama, Rojo, is ranked as the #1 ‘Beyond the Showring’ PR llama in the world, according to the International Lama Registry,” the non-profit organisation said.

That backdrop tho 😍😍 #GORGEouswedding #weddingdayllama #rojoandnapoleon #brideandgroom #portlandwedding #oregonbride A post shared by WeddingLlamas (@weddingllamas) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:13am PST

Imagine that. A celebrity at your wedding!

They added: “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events- always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd!

“More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”

There truly is a first time for everything. #LeJoneses #rojothellama #napoleonthealpaca A post shared by Kim Smith-Miller Photography (@kimsmithmiller) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:06pm PDT

We’re not sure how much inviting livestock to a wedding would cost, but know that all the proceeds will go to their Therapy and Education Program. That’s even better than inviting your soon-to-be in-laws!

Had so much fun photographing these wedding llamas! pt. 3/3 A post shared by Rebekah Lee (@ruhbekahlee) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Head on over here to find out more about this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

There's something oddly fun about walking llamas in a wedding gown… #everybrideneedsllamas #portlandwedding #oregonbride #rojoandsmokey #classyllamas A post shared by WeddingLlamas (@weddingllamas) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Via Bored Panda