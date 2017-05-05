Lost At E Minor
Finally, you can now invite llamas to your wedding
Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

If you’re getting married anytime soon, better update your guest list. You need to add a few more guests.

‘Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas’ is offering couples the chance to have llamas and alpacas attend their reception. The service, which is limited only to weddings held in Portland or Vancouver, includes a meet-and-greet with the animal therapy centre’s furry residents, namely Rojo, Smokey, Diego, and Jean-Pierre.

If you’re worried they’ll make a mess and ruin your big day, no worries. These guys clean up well and they know what they’re doing – especially Rojo.

“We are very proud that our especially sweet llama, Rojo, is ranked as the #1 ‘Beyond the Showring’ PR llama in the world, according to the International Lama Registry,” the non-profit organisation said.

Imagine that. A celebrity at your wedding!

They added: “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events- always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd!

“More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”

We’re not sure how much inviting livestock to a wedding would cost, but know that all the proceeds will go to their Therapy and Education Program. That’s even better than inviting your soon-to-be in-laws!

Head on over here to find out more about this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

