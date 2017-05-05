Tracy Grimshaw announces the Queen is stepping down on live TV – but…she’s not..at all

Who would’ve thought that A Current Affair would not be the bastion of journalistic integrity that we all thought it was?

*GASP*

A Current Affair, for those of you who don’t know, is the television equivalent of a trash fire, and it lived up to that lofty reputation when it bungled the living hell out of the recent Prince Phillip announcement.

The world’s media was on Buckingham Palace when an emergency royal meeting was called.

Some news outlets were speculating that Prince Phillip was dead (he wasn’t), others that the Queen was dead (she wasn’t), but Tracy Grimshaw and her team *confirmed* that the Queen was stepping down from public life.

Spoiler alert: she wasn’t.

What ensued was a live news trainwreck that’s a real beauty to behold.

RIP the producer who was “in her ear”, we can only imagine Tracy would have turned them into a smouldering pile of ashes after the show.

Check this out!