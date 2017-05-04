Lost At E Minor
Wow, this realistic mask of a little girl is SOOOO disturbing to see
Wow, this realistic mask of a little girl is SOOOO disturbing to see

Inigo
By Inigo

Little girls aren’t exactly what you’d consider as scary – unless of course, it’s a little girl with the body of a middle-aged man!

Landon Meier, an award-winning professional mask maker from Denver, is creeping out the internet with his latest creation: a hyperrealistic mask of a girl.

The following video shows Meier showing off the item by putting it on and instantly transforming into a disturbing child-adult hybrid. It gets even more disturbing once he moves around, flashing that awkward smile and staring back at us with those dead eyes. *shudder*

Last year, Meier unveiled what is probably his most hair-raising mask ever: a Donald Trump mask! Eek!

