Marvel is adapting that strange Avengers zombie manga into English

Do you remember a couple of years ago when the Japanese made an Avengers manga… with zombies? No? Well, what comes next will be even stranger.

Avengers: Zombies Assemble was written and produced by Yusaku Komiyama in 2015 and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It involves the gang getting together and plotting a surprise birthday party for Tony Stark. Unfortunately, some of the invitations go astray and zombies are accidentally invited. Just like with every other global crisis, it’s up to the Avengers to clear up this mess, that is until Thor gets his brains eaten and (spoiler alert) totally becomes one of the undead.

The manga was so successful (because why wouldn’t it be?) that it’s been picked up and translated into English for US audiences. The first issue of Avengers: Zombies Assemble will hit shelves on the 10th of May.

Hands up for those who want to see the zombies make an appearance in MCU phase 4! Anyone? Anyone?

Via io9