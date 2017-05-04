Playboy model cops brutal roasting after posing nude on a sacred Maori mountain

Cultural sensitivity can be a tricky thing.

But posting a nude photo on a sacred mountain is a pretty straight-forward no-no, you would think.

Especially if you’re literally from that country, you should probably know better.

Jaylene Cook has been on the receiving end of the never-ending Internet rage machine after she posted a nude photo at the summit of Mount Taranaki in New Zealand.

The mountain is sacred to the Maori people – and much like Uluru, many Maoris refuse to climb the active volcano out of respect.

The 25-year-old model made it to the summit with her boyfriend, Josh Shaw, stripped off, posted the image to Instagram where it racked up over 15,000 likes.

Comments on the image were pretty savage.

Maori is our indigenous people of New Zealand and that track isn’t even suppose to be done unless it’s a ceremony and the volcano is sacred to the Maori people! Do your research!! It’s called respecting other people’s culture when your travelling.

Read a book on the social issues that are incumbent with colonisation especially in relation to indigenous peoples. Then maybe we can talk on the same level here. Ok now buhbye xxx

Despite the backlash, Cook has left the photo up.

She told Stuff.co.nz: “[The photo’s] not crude or explicit in any way. We made ourselves knowledgeable on the history of the mountain. We were quite respectful. Being nude is not something that is offensive in anyway. It’s natural and pure and it’s about freedom and empowerment.”

What do you reckon, offensive or beautiful?

