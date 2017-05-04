Lost At E Minor
Designers make beautiful minimalist lamps inspired by perched birds
Design

Designers make beautiful minimalist lamps inspired by perched birds

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Shanghai-based studio Neri&Hu has created a series of minimalist lamps perfect for nature-lovers and bird watchers.

The lights, which fall under the Yanzi range, were exhibited at the Euroluce lighting fair during Milan Design Week. Each fixture brings a little bit of the outdoors into indoor settings by cleverly resembling birds perched on branches and wires.

The lights have been delicately shaped with steel rods and brushed brass, as well as having a spherical light bulb for the head.

The Yanzi range has a whole selection of fixtures to choose from, including lighting pendants and table lamps. You can even see a few floor lamps in the range.

The pendant lights depict a scene of birds sitting on a wire or sitting in a glass dome cage, either solitary or as a flock. The table lamps are even edgier, resembling a bird about to take flight.

“Our light proposal pays homage to both the urban and the natural, the rigid and the organic,” said the studio.

To see more from the collection, head on over here.

