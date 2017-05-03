White House press corp flip out after Sean Spicer flees the scene of his own press conference

This would be pretty funny if it wasn’t so depressing.

Actually, it’s still pretty funny – because Sean Spicer, the walking punch-line was involved.

Anything involving Old Spicey is innately hilarious, he’s like a fictional character from a political satire – a constantly regenerating caricature of himself.

Spicer has added to his ever-growing list of blunders after bailing from his very own White House press briefing without answering any questions.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney had a lengthy discussion with the White House press corps about the budget agreement struck in Congress that narrowly avoided an entire federal government shutdown.

On top of that, President Trump had just had a phone call with Vladimir Putin about the seemingly imminent military crisis unfolding with North Korea.

So between a government shutdown and nuclear warfare – you can imagine the press had some pretty important questions.

But instead of facing the music, Spicer just got up and bailed from the briefing as the journalists jeered at him – the political equivalent of booing someone off the stage.

“SEAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNN!!!! C’MON SEAAAANNNNNN!”

Watch the footage below, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll realise the world is probably ending.

White House reporters object as @PressSec leaves briefing without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/G5UtN4LsqS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 2, 2017

