Lost At E Minor
White House press corp flip out after Sean Spicer flees the scene of his own press conference
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for White House press corp flip out after Sean Spicer flees the scene of his own press conference
News

White House press corp flip out after Sean Spicer flees the scene of his own press conference

Riordan Lee
By Riordan Lee

This would be pretty funny if it wasn’t so depressing.

Actually, it’s still pretty funny – because Sean Spicer, the walking punch-line was involved.

Anything involving Old Spicey is innately hilarious, he’s like a fictional character from a political satire – a constantly regenerating caricature of himself.

Spicer has added to his ever-growing list of blunders after bailing from his very own White House press briefing without answering any questions.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney had a lengthy discussion with the White House press corps about the budget agreement struck in Congress that narrowly avoided an entire federal government shutdown.

On top of that, President Trump had just had a phone call with Vladimir Putin about the seemingly imminent military crisis unfolding with North Korea.

So between a government shutdown and nuclear warfare – you can imagine the press had some pretty important questions.

But instead of facing the music, Spicer just got up and bailed from the briefing as the journalists jeered at him – the political equivalent of booing someone off the stage.

“SEAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNN!!!! C’MON SEAAAANNNNNN!”

Watch the footage below, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll realise the world is probably ending.

Heck, you should also watch this!

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment