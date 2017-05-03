Man comes to his girlfriend’s rescue after she gets fat-shamed at prom

Meet Tre Booker and his girlfriend Madison. They’re one of those publicly cheesy couples who everyone loves to hate – except that they’re not hated, but actually the complete opposite!

Recently, the two went to prom together and posted some of their photos on Twitter. The images were really cute, but one Twitter user didn’t think so. In fact, the stranger even went as far as fat-shaming Madison.

“Wow he loves you even though you’re fat,” said the hater, to which Madison replied: “Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

Don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

The internet, of course, had her back. People sent Madison messages of support and encouragement.

@madisonfaithhh_ Don't entertain her 😴 you looked absolutely gorgeous tonight! 😍😍🙌🏽😭 — Jacey (@_Juice8) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ WHAT THE ACTUALY HELL DUDE you are beautiful. you looked amazing tonight. you are 10x more beautiful than that person ever will be — salger (@SARAHnadingyou) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ Miserable people never want to see genuine happiness in others. You looked absolutely gorgeous. — Alana Burrell (@alanaburrell_) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ @alanaburrell_ ur beautiful, and u slayed in that dress girl. and ur hair? poppin. ur skin? poppin. y'all really served looks w that pink. 💕 — joey vegas ✨ (@_twerkforfood) May 1, 2017

The most heartwarming response, though, was definitely from her boyfriend Tre. He tweeted:

“Your not fat baby,” he wrote. “God made you just for me. Your perfect.”

Your not fat baby 💯God made you just for me . Your perfect 💍 https://t.co/945h5obl2L — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) April 30, 2017

Wrong spelling aside, Tre is basically #boyfriendgoals.

My mans doing it right 🤙🏼💯 https://t.co/1lRQn7SJZD — Enzo Leon (@El_Shaarawie10) May 1, 2017

@ripgrannyy @BookerTb0303 Madd respect yo , Tru tru love has no shape , or color 💯#WishYallTheBest — ZoeBoiMo🇭🇹🇩🇴🗽🌴 (@ZOEBOIMO) April 30, 2017

@BookerTb0303 @YunggJonno Way to stick up for your girl bro 💯 a lot of dudes scared to do that — Playboi_Josh💯🏀 (@Josh_Arnold9) April 30, 2017

The couple’s story has now gone viral and inspiring everyone to find a love just like theirs.

Prom with the loml 💗 pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

A lot of people call me soft because how much I post about you..It doesn't bother me.. just want every one to know how much I love you 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/90vOEttdpS — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) March 27, 2017

I could look at you all day 😩😍#wce pic.twitter.com/fD2Vj6mlbm — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) April 3, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ LOVE the dress, LOVE how you slayed the dress and got some people mad 😂, and LOVE the way he looks at you. — ʝαу ❀ (@_jadeynn) May 1, 2017

@monsejaimes__ @BookerTb0303 His whole page about his girl 😭 — Maddie Lutz (@mlutz877) April 30, 2017

@mlutz877 @BookerTb0303 This is so cute omfg gonna go cry now 😭 — Monse🤤 (@monsejaimes__) April 30, 2017

Here’s to finding the Tre or Madison in our lives.

Via Some E Cards