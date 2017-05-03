Lost At E Minor
Man comes to his girlfriend’s rescue after she gets fat-shamed at prom
Man comes to his girlfriend’s rescue after she gets fat-shamed at prom

Meet Tre Booker and his girlfriend Madison. They’re one of those publicly cheesy couples who everyone loves to hate – except that they’re not hated, but actually the complete opposite!

Recently, the two went to prom together and posted some of their photos on Twitter. The images were really cute, but one Twitter user didn’t think so. In fact, the stranger even went as far as fat-shaming Madison.

“Wow he loves you even though you’re fat,” said the hater, to which Madison replied: “Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

The internet, of course, had her back. People sent Madison messages of support and encouragement.

The most heartwarming response, though, was definitely from her boyfriend Tre. He tweeted:

“Your not fat baby,” he wrote. “God made you just for me. Your perfect.”

Wrong spelling aside, Tre is basically #boyfriendgoals.

The couple’s story has now gone viral and inspiring everyone to find a love just like theirs.

Here’s to finding the Tre or Madison in our lives.

Via Some E Cards

