Here’s IKEA’s guide on how to tell its blue Frakta bag from Balenciaga’s blue tote

If you’re not sure you’re purchasing a fully authentic blue Frakta, you need not worry. IKEA has released a guide on how to identify the real deal.

Balenciaga is selling a blue carry shopper which shares an uncanny resemblance to IKEA’s famous blue Frakta bag. The only difference being the former’s carry bag is priced at a whopping AUS$2,610 (US$1,910) and is made completely from lambskin (with calfskin handles), whereas the latter has stuck to polypropylene plastic.

Also, don’t worry if your budget is a little tight – IKEA’s Frakta is only 99 cents… Bargain!

In response to Balenciaga’s new carry shopper, the Swedish furniture retailer has come up with an instruction manual on how to tell the pair apart.

IKEA is pretty cool about the situation and is even using the comparison as publicity. In an interview with Today, the company said they are definitely amused:

“We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the IKEA iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!”

Take that Balenciaga!