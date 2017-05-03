Artist makes crowns better by using food instead of flowers

Floral crowns are so passé. Inspired by the upcoming music festival season, NYC-based designer and letterer Lauren Hom has created a collection of crowns made from something better (and yummier) than flowers: food.

Called Flour Crowns, the series features headpieces fashioned out of different food items, such as ice cream cones, doughnuts, cupcakes, slices of pizza, and Cheetos.

The designs highlight the shapes, colours, and textures of the edible materials they’re made out of, resulting in accessories that are truly Instagram-worthy.

We recently got to talk to Hom to find out more about her art. Check it out.

What was the inspiration behind Flour Crowns?

“The inspiration for Flour Crowns came from my love of food and puns. With spring right around the corner, I noticed my social media feeds starting to fill up with festival fashion and flowers. The idea came to me first as a simple play on the word ‘flower crown’, and my imagination took it from there.”

Please take us through your process. How do you come up with the designs? Is there a criteria for the kinds of food to be included?

“I’ve made crowns out of everything from croissants to Cheetos haha. I try to keep it mostly flour-based foods to stay true to the name of the project, but as long as it’s carby it counts.

“I try to look for foods that are interesting shapes and colors but are also lightweight enough to build a crown with. Dense, buttery, or crumbly foods are much harder to work with.”

Also, how do you even put food together to make a crown? What are the challenges in making these?

“I build most of my crowns using a simple plastic headband as a base. I use a mix of wire, thread, and hot glue to put the crowns together, but I try to use as little as possible to make the crown more edible. The most challenging part is figuring out how to arrange the food in an interesting way that will still balance on my head.”

No. 13 from my #flourcrowns series: Japan edition 🇯🇵 made from matcha cookies, sesame crackers, and candies I found at Kuromon Ichiba Market in Osaka 🍪 Had so much fun getting creative with the design of this one. Heading to Mister Donut tomorrow to scout new crown materials 🍩💕 A post shared by Lauren Hom (@homsweethom) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

What food was the hardest to work with?

“Surprisingly, Ritz crackers were tough to work with! They were way more buttery than I thought and kept falling off of the crown every time I tried putting the crown on my head. I managed to make it work in the end though.”

Which design is your favourite?

“My favorite is a toss-up between the Cheeto crown or my most recent donut crown I made while I was in Tokyo last week.”

No. 17 from my #flourcrowns series: Bali edition ☀️️🍞🌴 Amazing watermelon bread from @livingstonebakery 🍉, ginger cookies and M&Ms. What Indonesian treats should I make my next crown from? Any bakery recommendations in the Canggu or Seminyak area welcome ☀️️🍰💕 A post shared by Lauren Hom (@homsweethom) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Lastly, do you have plans of wearing these crowns at music festivals?

“I would wear them to festivals if I hadn’t already eaten them all!”

To see more of Lauren Hom and her Flour Crowns series, head on over to her Behance and Instagram pages.