This genius just tricked Australia into losing the ‘circle game’

It feels pretty epic when you get a mate to lose a round of the ‘circle game’. So just imagine the feeling of winning over an entire country.

For the uninitiated, the ‘circle game’ involves tricking your friends to look at something below your waist. Once they look down and see the circle you’ve made with your index finger and thumb, they lose and get a punch on the shoulder.

A few weeks ago on Millionaire Hot Seat in Australia, contestant Alex Macleod sneakily pulled off the circle gesture while the camera was on him. Check it out in this Instagram video:

Oooh u cheeky cunt! @rablex A post shared by browncardigan.com (@browncardigan) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Well played, well played. Now how do you suppose Alex will punch every Australian in the shoulder?

