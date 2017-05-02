People love the Unicorn Frappe so much, they are dyeing their hair to look like it

We have finally reached peak unicorn, you guys. So we’ve all heard about the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. It’s basically the prettiest, girliest, pink-est, frappe topped with a massive pile of whipped cream. And sprinkles! Don’t forget the pink sprinkles.

The drinks, unfortunately, are only available for a limited time. But never fear, the frappes are here to stay – on our hair at least.

Kelly O’Leary-Woodford of Sapphire Hair Lounge has been playing around with colours for quite some time, as seen on her Instagram page. Her latest experiment involves recreating the vibrant drink in a new hairstyle.

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96 A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

According to O’Leary-Woodford, she was working at her salon when she found out about the Starbucks limited-edition menu item.

“A radio station said it was giving them away, so I let them know I’d make someone’s hair look like a Unicorn Frappuccino,” she told HuffPost. “Luckily, I had a blonde customer who just got a new job and was up for some fun colors.”

She added that the frappe actually tasted better than she thought it would, but she claims her hair style has fewer calories.

“My hair coloring is definitely healthier than the drink,” she said. “If you color hair nice and slow, it’s fine. Plus, the ingredients I use help condition the hair.”

If you’re not keen on frappuccino hair, O’Leary-Woodford recommended you try something else: pizza hair.