Entire court listens to Eminem’s Lose Yourself and the footage is amazing

Who said intellectual property cases in local New Zealand courts can’t be LIT?!

A genuinely fascinating court battle is taking place across the ditch that’s starting to gain international notoriety.

The National Party and Eight Mile Style (Eminem’s publishing company) are currently embroiled in a legal stoush after the centre-right party used a song in an election ad that sounds eerily similar to the rapper’s iconic ‘Lose Yourself’ banger.

In the 2014 election, the Nationals used a piece of stock music they bought from a company called Beat Box – Eight Mile Style alleged that the use of the track breaches copyright.

But the best part about this whole thing is watching a court full of nine very serious judges and lawyers listening to Lose Yourself blasting through the court and then analysing it in depth.

ENJOY:

Eight Mile Style’s lawyer, Gary Williams, explained to the court that this case was about the “wrongful use of an iconic piece of music”.

“‘Lose Yourself’ is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown” of Eminem’s catalogue, he said.

Mr Williams told the judge that people instantly associated the guitar riff with “losing yourself in the moment” and therefore is highly valued by advertisers.

The hearing is set down for six days, but this is already my favourite court case of 2017.