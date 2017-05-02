Chinese engineer marries robot after failing to find a girlfriend

If you think you’re having a hard time on Tinder, here’s a little perspective.

Artifical intelligence expert and engineer Zheng Jiajia, 31, has failed at his search for a wife. So, naturally, he built one instead.

Zheng’s wife, a bot named Yingying, can identify certain Chinese characters and images and even say a few words – obviously no nagging included. She doesn’t look happy about the whole ordeal.

The pair were recently wed in late March in a small and simple ceremony where traditional methods of covering the woman’s face with a red scarf was carried out. She was also required to wear a black suit according to tradition.

Zheng’s guests at the wedding included his mother and (presumably very few of) his friends.

Yingying is pretty immobile at this point, but Zheng is planning an upgrade to ensure she can assist with household chores… and clean up after herself.

Yep, dating life could be worse right now.

Via South China Morning Post