Toni the Tampon travels around the world to educate girls about periods

A friendly tampon named Toni is breaking down the unspoken barrier of menstrual blood to help girls everywhere can feel comfortable about the normality of their body.

Young artist Cass Clemmer was raised in the very modest Democratic Republic of Congo where the word ‘period’ is basically taboo. With little knowledge on the matter of reproduction, Clemmer faced her first menstrual cycle without knowing what a uterus was. The experience would have clearly been distressing.

She told Mashable, ‘The amount of work and ingenuity that goes into hiding this shared, cyclical experience would be comical if it wasn’t distressing.’

Clemmer now lives in Washington D.C. and is a menstrual health educator.

She’s created an Instagram account for the movement that portrays Toni travelling around promoting awareness of reproductive health. She has also just released a colouring book in an attempt to remove the stigma around the very natural menstrual cycle that faces every single woman.

I sea trees are green, red tampons too! #bytheocean #coastalcramps #crimsonwave A post shared by Toni the Tampon (@tonithetampon) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:14am PST

The book is titled “The Adventures of Toni the Tampon.” In the book we see Toni on all sorts of adventures with her friends Marina the Menstrual Cup, Sebastian the Sponge and Patrice the Pad.

My niece (7 yrs) is loving fierce and majestic Marina the Menstrual Cup! #proudaunt #periodpride A post shared by Toni the Tampon (@tonithetampon) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Hopefully this book will allow girls and women to feel comfortable about their reproductive system.