This student’s Instagram compares Young Thug with classic art

Young Thug is definitely a producer of art, but he himself as a work of art? Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, is a rapper who identifies social issues in his music.

His sense of fashion and uniqueness has led him to become an icon – or even better, the subject of numerous classic paintings.

For her school project, student Hajar Benjida made an Instagram account juxtaposing photos of Young Thug with paintings like Girl with a Pearl Earring, Madonna and Child, and The Birth of Venus.

The birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli (1484-1486) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Jul 29, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

The comparisons are uncanny… You’d think the young hip-hop artist actually posed for this series!

Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer (c.1665-1667) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

“This is literally my school project,” said Benjida.

🎅🏾 Madonna and child by Guido Reni (c.1628-30) 👼🏾 A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:48am PST

You can see more of these hilarious comparisons over at the ‘Young Thug As Paintings’ Instagram page.

The Toilet of Venus by Jean-Honoré Fragonard (c.1760) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

By Francois Boucher (1703-1770) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Jun 7, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Ariadne Abandoned by Theseus (1774) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on May 31, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

The Fisherman and the Syren by Frederic Leighton (1857) A post shared by Young Thug as paintings (@youngthugaspaintings) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:12pm PST