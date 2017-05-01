This student’s Instagram compares Young Thug with classic art

Young Thug is definitely a producer of art, but he himself as a work of art? Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, is a rapper who identifies social issues in his music.
His sense of fashion and uniqueness has led him to become an icon – or even better, the subject of numerous classic paintings.
For her school project, student Hajar Benjida made an Instagram account juxtaposing photos of Young Thug with paintings like Girl with a Pearl Earring, Madonna and Child, and The Birth of Venus.
The comparisons are uncanny… You’d think the young hip-hop artist actually posed for this series!
“This is literally my school project,” said Benjida.
You can see more of these hilarious comparisons over at the ‘Young Thug As Paintings’ Instagram page.
Facebook Conversations