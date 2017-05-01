Lost At E Minor
This student’s Instagram compares Young Thug with classic art
This student’s Instagram compares Young Thug with classic art

Bronte Godschalk
Young Thug is definitely a producer of art, but he himself as a work of art? Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, is a rapper who identifies social issues in his music.

His sense of fashion and uniqueness has led him to become an icon – or even better, the subject of numerous classic paintings.

For her school project, student Hajar Benjida made an Instagram account juxtaposing photos of Young Thug with paintings like Girl with a Pearl EarringMadonna and Child, and The Birth of Venus.

The birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli (1484-1486)

The comparisons are uncanny… You’d think the young hip-hop artist actually posed for this series!

Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer (c.1665-1667)

“This is literally my school project,” said Benjida.

🎅🏾 Madonna and child by Guido Reni (c.1628-30) 👼🏾

You can see more of these hilarious comparisons over at the ‘Young Thug As Paintings’ Instagram page.

The Toilet of Venus by Jean-Honoré Fragonard (c.1760)

By Francois Boucher (1703-1770)

Ariadne Abandoned by Theseus (1774)

The Fisherman and the Syren by Frederic Leighton (1857)

❄️ Portrait of the Empress Maria Feodorovna by Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoy (1882) ❄️

Bronte is a media student at the University of RMIT in Melbourne. She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

