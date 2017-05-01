Muslim man named Merry Christmas in Indonesia is living proof of religious harmony

It’s been months since Christmas and we are definitely missing the holidays. Lucky for this guy, he gets to celebrate Christmas all year round.

A 54-year-old Indonesian man residing in East Java has come to our attention as one of the most uniquely named people. He was born on the 25th December 1962, and for that reason was named Slamet Hari Natal – which literally translates to Merry Christmas.

The man was reported by tribunnews.com, saying “Yes, that’s my name,” and showing his ID and family card as evidence.

OK, I understand naming your Christmas baby Holly, Noelle or even Emmanuelle, but Merry Christmas may be taking it a little far.

Slamet explain that his mother’s midwife was Christian and suggested the name. The name was originally meant to be ‘Selamat Hari Natal’ which is the Indonesian greeting, however took Slamet instead. Slamet roughly translates to ‘safe’ and is quite a common Javanese name, which makes it a little less weird.

Slamet is a Muslim but made it very clear that he never received any hatred or criticism due to his name relating to the Christian faith.

“We practise tolerance here,” he said.

And really, that’s what the spirit of Christmas is all about.