Did you know Tinder has a secret members-only version for the rich and famous?

Have you ever wondered why you haven’t matched with Biebs on Tinder yet? Well, we’ve finally got the answer and, yes, it’s because you aren’t rich.

According to TechCrunch, there’s a secret Tinder application reserved for the rich, famous and beautiful people of the world.

The secret members only club, named Tinder Select, has only been up and running for about six months and is being treated as somewhat of a trial with a pretty hefty selection algorithm – although no one is quite sure how users are chosen yet.

Tinder selected a few affluent users (like Taylor Swift, we assume) and allowed them to nominated further members of the beautiful people’s club. The nominated members are only able to engage in the app, rather than having the power to nominate more users.

It’s definitely an aryan version of Tinder to say the least.

Instead of the infamous red flame at the top of the app, Tinder Select sports a deep blue ‘S’ just to remind you that you’re one of the chosen ones – and you’re probably a sex god.

Now that us normies know, we’ll be sitting in the corner waiting to be nominated for this secret club.

Or not.