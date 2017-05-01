Lost At E Minor
This bookstore honours Women’s History Month by turning over all male-written novels
This bookstore honours Women’s History Month by turning over all male-written novels

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

As a tribute to the women who have broken through the literary glass ceiling, this book store is doing something a little unusual.

Throughout history men have been quite a dominating presence, although you may not have realised until you see it so blatantly in this visual demonstration.

Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio, decided to flip all their shelved books written by male authors, leaving only books by women with visible covers as a tribute to women on International Women’s Day on March 8. They stayed this way until March 14, a big chunk of International Women’s History Month.

The number of titles you can read – those authored by women – were  scarce. It’s actually quite shocking representation of gender imbalance in the literary world.

The store leaves nothing to the imagination with signage explaining the idea: “We’ve silenced male authors,” one sign states, “leaving works of women in view.”

