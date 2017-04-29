The Simpsons ‘celebrate’ Trump’s 100-day milestone with intro clip

In the 100 days since Donald Trump became US President – and in the 1000 or so days that has even seemed like a somewhat remote possibility – there have been no shortage of Trump critics.

Most of it has been comedy gold. But there’s only one Homer Simpson.

The Simpsons have skewered Trump upon the latter’s reaching of the presidential 100-day milestone – something which Trump himself says doesn’t matter, except for around 100 days ago when he said it totally mattered.

We don’t want to spoil it for you, but they’ve managed to fit a whole lotta Trump trashing into around 100 seconds.

The Simpsons might not be still in their golden years – indeed, it’s usually these viral clips that make the news these days rather than the actual show – but the video’s worth watching just to see Sean Spicer hand in his resignation.

Trump aide – “Here’s a new bill that you must read immediately. It lowers taxes only for Republicans”.

Trump – “Can’t Fox News read it and I’ll watch what they say?”

Aide – “Ahh no, sir, you have to read it”.