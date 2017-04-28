WATCH: Mark Latham goes around asking Middle Eastern Aussies if they can speak English because he is just the worst

2004 election-loser-turned-rambling-incoherent-talking-head, Mark Latham continues to plunge to new depths.

The man who has picked fights with “gay” school students, anti-domestic abuse advocates and countless marginalised groups has decided to turn his ‘old-man-yells-at-cloud’ routine onto Sydney’s Middle Eastern communities.

A true patriot!

Latham decided he would do his best to wrangle back some relevance after being unceremoniously dumped by Sky News by going out into Sydney’s western suburbs and testing for English literacy levels.

His method for this highly scientific endeavour was to walk at them, shove a camera and microphone in their face and then conclude that 90 per cent of people in Lakemba can’t speak English.

I’ve been trying to put this into words, but the Principal from Billy Madison can do it better than I ever could:

It’s perfectly normal and natural for first generation immigrants to not have a firm grasp on the English language – it’s incredibly hard to learn a new language, especially as an adult.

Go to Niseko in Japan where it’s full of Australians and you’ll find barely any of them can speak a lick of Japanese.

It’s dangerous, lazy journalism to pull a stunt like this and draw the conclusions Latham is drawing.

Go back to bed Mark, you’re not relevant anymore.