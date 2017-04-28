Lost At E Minor
This is the T-Rex head lunch box we never knew we wanted
Inigo del Castillo
The Tyrannosaurus Rex sure is a selfish a**hole. First, it wants to eat us. Now, it wants to eat our lunch!

Online store SUCK UK is selling a lunch box that’s designed to look like the decapitated head of a ferocious T-Rex. Called the Dino Case Lunchbox, the product makes it appear as if the ancient reptile is about to gobble up your lunch.

Another neat feature here is that it doesn’t close with locks, but rather, a muzzle! And if you don’t like bringing lunch to work? You can leave it at home as storage for toys and groceries.

The Dino Case Lunchbox is available on SUCK UK for AUS$46 (US$35).

Via Geekologie

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

