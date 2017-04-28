Lost At E Minor
Social media saves the day once again as Facebook helps missing goats return home
By Ben Pablo

This is the most adorable rescue you’ll see all week. Police turned to social media after coming across two pygmy goats helping themselves to cat food in someone’s garage.

The two goats, Louis and Mowgli, had wandered off from their home, so Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick had to grab them and call it in around 9:30 AM. The officer then proceeded to drive around town with the pair for three hours, feeding them celery and carrots.

“They were very cute…very eager to go for a ride,” said Fitzpatrick of the day’s companions. “It was entertaining and got some heads turning. It was a good community outreach,” he added.

***UPDATE*** The goats have been returned home. Louis and Mowgli enjoyed their day trip with Sgt. Fitzpatrick but alas,…

Posted by BELFAST (MAINE) POLICE DEPARTMENT on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Describing their appetite for eating greens, he even joked, “If I had any marijuana in the car, they would have found it.”

At around 1:00 PM, the hunt for the goats’ owner ended, as a local girl claimed them at the station after seeing the Facebook post.

“Louis and Mowgli enjoyed their day trip with Sgt. Fitzpatrick but alas, all good things come to an end. Perhaps in the next budget year we can inquire as to getting some patrol goats,” police said in a follow-up post.

Awww, don’t feel too bad, Sgt. Fitzpatrick. Surely, more furry friends will keep you company during patrols.

And sure enough, the very next day, this happened:

LOST YOUR BUNNY?? We received the following email today: “I…

Posted by BELFAST (MAINE) POLICE DEPARTMENT on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Small town life, man. What a rush!

Via CBS News

