Goth ice cream is the ultimate antithesis to the unicorn trend

Unicorns have been done to death (or should I say, extinction), with the mythical creature coming in many forms, such as frappes, candles, makeup, and even dildos. Now we have a new trend that better fits our dark souls.
Little Damage in Los Angeles is ushering in the goth trend, starting with a soft serve that resembles heavy metal music and black eyeliner. The flavour is almond charcoal and it gets its dark colour from activated charcoal.
If that’s not metal enough for you, the ice cream is served in pitch-black cones.
But if you want a bit of colour in your life, you can always opt to add toppings such as fruity pebbles, caramel popcorn, and candy sprinkles.
Or add scoops from other flavours.
It’ll slightly be less badass, but delicious nonetheless. We’re not picky.
Little Damage isn’t the first store to serve up these monochrome desserts. Morgenstern from NYC introduced their black Coconut Ash ice cream last summer. In Japan, they’ve been enjoying flavours like black sesame and squid ink for years.
Which do you like more? Unicorns or complete and utter darkness?
Via Some E Cards
Facebook Conversations