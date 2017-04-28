Creepy ass Fox anchor makes gross sex joke about Ivanka Trump live on-air

Jesse Watters continues to prove that he is just the worst.

You might remember the Fox News host from this, probably the most blatantly and unapologetically racist segment of 2017.

Because sometimes life is a cruel joke, Watters has somehow been given his own show called ‘The Five’ that started this week.

In a segment on Thursday, Watters decided to ditch the overt racism and replace it with gross chauvinsim.

The panel was speaking about Ivanka Trump’s controversial visit to Berlin where she was jeered by a crowd when talking about her father’s commitment to women’s rights.

Watters analysis of the situation was as follows:

“I really like how she was speaking into that microphone,” he said while moving his hand up and down – and you know, mimicking a blowjob.

WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: "I really like how she was speaking into that microphone" pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1 — Yashar (@yashar) April 26, 2017

UGHHHHHH.

People rightly piled on with their criticism online while Watters tried to cover his tracks:

“During the break we were commenting on Ivanka’s voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ… This was in no way a joke about anything else”

FOX, clean it up. Microphone comments? Comments on hosts dresses? Get rid of those who cannot measure up. #enough #stepup #blatant #shame — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 26, 2017

Regardless, Watters has gone on a very suspicious and abrupt “vacation” – a curious time to go, just THREE days into your debut show…

Don’t come back, mate.