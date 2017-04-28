Camera catches robber wisely doing some simple stretching before robbing a store

Always stretch before doing strenuous physical activity, whether it’s lifting weights, carrying furniture, or robbing a store.

In Philadelphia, authorities are hunting down a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Saturday morning.

CCTV footage shows the suspect doing stretches in the parking lot before going inside the store. The warmup turns out to be effective, as the man jumps over a counter with ease and points a gun at the employees.

“You have 20 seconds to give the money from the registers,” he told the cashier.

Philly robber seen stretching in Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot before holding up the store & robbing them of cashpic.twitter.com/PeBeFZdRqO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2017

He then does a bit of cardio by running out of the store, with AUS$447 (US$334) in hand.

The man, who was described as a six-foot-tall black man with a medium athletic build, is still at large.

Via Digg