Lost At E Minor
Camera catches robber wisely doing some simple stretching before robbing a store
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Camera catches robber wisely doing some simple stretching before robbing a store
News

Camera catches robber wisely doing some simple stretching before robbing a store

Inigo
By Inigo

Always stretch before doing strenuous physical activity, whether it’s lifting weights, carrying furniture, or robbing a store.

In Philadelphia, authorities are hunting down a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Saturday morning.

CCTV footage shows the suspect doing stretches in the parking lot before going inside the store. The warmup turns out to be effective, as the man jumps over a counter with ease and points a gun at the employees.

“You have 20 seconds to give the money from the registers,” he told the cashier.

He then does a bit of cardio by running out of the store, with AUS$447 (US$334) in hand.

The man, who was described as a six-foot-tall black man with a medium athletic build, is still at large.

Via Digg

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment