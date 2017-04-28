Artist colours old black and white photos to take us back in time

For a lot of people, history seems more real when it’s in colour. And if you’re one of those people, you need to check out these newly-colourised photos.

They’re part of a series by a young Brazilian artist by the name of Marina Amaral, and they really bring the images to life.

Really, it’s amazing how life-like these colourisations are. Bringing colour to old black and white photos is a notoriously tricky process, and it’s usually obvious when looking at the end result.

But it’s a lot harder to tell with Marina Amaral’s work. For example, would you have guessed this was a colourised photo of Einstein?

Or how about this one of Lee Harvey Oswald, moments before he was murdered?

Going a little further back in history, this colourisation really brings the American Civil War into the present:

And who knew the Rasputin looked something like a modern-day hipster?

Here are some other works from Amaral’s Instagram account.

If you’re a fan of this sort of thing, you can also find excellent examples of colourised video on YouTube. For example, did you ever wonder what Berlin looked like before it was ravaged by two world wars?

Check out this colourized footage to get an idea of what it would have been like to walk the streets of the German capital at the dawn of the 20th century. These people had no idea what was in store for them:

Check out more of Marina Amaral’s colourizations here.