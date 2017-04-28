Lost At E Minor
Artist colours old black and white photos to take us back in time
Artist colours old black and white photos to take us back in time

By Pedro Flynn

For a lot of people, history seems more real when it’s in colour. And if you’re one of those people, you need to check out these newly-colourised photos.

They’re part of a series by a young Brazilian artist by the name of Marina Amaral, and they really bring the images to life.

Really, it’s amazing how life-like these colourisations are. Bringing colour to old black and white photos is a notoriously tricky process, and it’s usually obvious when looking at the end result.

But it’s a lot harder to tell with Marina Amaral’s work. For example, would you have guessed this was a colourised photo of Einstein?

Albert Einstein

Or how about this one of Lee Harvey Oswald, moments before he was murdered?

Lee Harvey Oswald

Going a little further back in history, this colourisation really brings the American Civil War into the present:

American Civil War soldiers

And who knew the Rasputin looked something like a modern-day hipster?

Rasputin

Here are some other works from Amaral’s Instagram account.

Abraham Lincoln, June 3, 1860. He is regarded as one of America's greatest heroes due to both his incredible impact on the nation and his unique appeal. His is a remarkable story of the rise from humble beginnings to achieve the highest office in the land; then, a sudden and tragic death at a time when his country needed him most to complete the great task remaining before the nation. Lincoln's distinctively human and humane personality and historical role as savior of the Union and emancipator of the slaves creates a legacy that endures. His eloquence of democracy and his insistence that the Union was worth saving embody the ideals of self-government that all nations strive to achieve. #colorization #lincoln #ushistory #history #historic #historical #portrait #usa #photography #digitalart #photograph #photoshop #restoration #retouching #uspresident #potus #tbt #colorization #colourise

If you’re a fan of this sort of thing, you can also find excellent examples of colourised video on YouTube. For example, did you ever wonder what Berlin looked like before it was ravaged by two world wars?

Check out this colourized footage to get an idea of what it would have been like to walk the streets of the German capital at the dawn of the 20th century. These people had no idea what was in store for them:

Check out more of Marina Amaral’s colourizations here.

