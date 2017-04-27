This abandoned puppy is now the cutest employee at an art gallery

Meet Bert. He’s a Pomeranian who was abandoned by his breeder as a puppy, but is now New York City’s most adorable art connoisseur.

When he was just five months old, Bert was abandoned by his cruel breeder at a shelter because he was deemed too big to sell. Luckily, art gallery owner Kathy Grayson saw his cute smug online and instantly realised they needed to be together.

“There was just something about the look in his eyes,” Grayson told The Dodo. “I think that next day in NYC we had an opening at my art gallery with hundreds of people and a dinner and after-party. From day one, Bert was ready to join the art world!”

I had a lot of fun and a lot of meatballs. #MaurizioCattelan is the coolest! #chocolatepom #pomeranian #visionaire #toiletpaper A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Bert’s chill and friendly personality have made him a natural at work. He’s been to many exhibit openings and art fairs as far as Miami, LA, Seattle, and even Canada. He’s such a good boy, he’s even attended an opera!

I like how the butthole has been articulated ✳️I like cats but especially buttholes #chocolatepom #pomeranian #studiovisit #ToddJames A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

“He is so calm and like… introspective,” Grayson said. “His motto is ‘Happy to be included!’”

Did u just say…..pee-pee? Cuz I'm ready!!!! #chocolatepom #pomeranian A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Bert’s not even the least bit snooty. He judges every artwork with a smile!

This @majadjordjevic_ painting is awesome, come see it in person tomorrow at the gallery and bring cheese! #postanalogpainting2 #chocolatepom #pomeranian A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Sometimes, people who to go to his mum’s gallery, called The Hole, don’t even visit for the art, but rather for him.

Extreme petting! Sometimes I post photos to the live thing but then miss them and wish I had posted here. Like this one w #MichaelDotson#extremepetting #chocolatepom #pomeranian A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

“Bertie has become our unofficial mascot, of course, and many people come to the gallery to see Bert,” Grayson said. “A lot of people bring their dogs too! They know that I am always there with Bert in my office with treats, ready to play.”

I got invited to a really cool human party with spaghetti everywhere #visionaire #toiletpaper #chocolatepom #pomeranian A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

And while Bert doesn’t paint, he does performance art for his fans.

>sniff< I smell fresh paints!! #studiovisit #chocolatepom #pomeranian A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

“He will sit up like a person and dance for treats,” Grayson said. “I also trained him to kiss on command so if you are anywhere near him and I say kiss he will lick you. It’s adorable but now there are no free kisses; he wants a treat for them!”

These grey glasses are sweet, make everything nice and grey #postanalogpainting2 #chocolatepom #pomeranian #RyDavidBradley A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

From abandoned pup to art critic, official mascot, and performance artist, Bert really has come a long way! You can see more of Bert and his mum Kathy over on Instagram.

Via The Dodo