This abandoned puppy is now the cutest employee at an art gallery

Meet Bert. He’s a Pomeranian who was abandoned by his breeder as a puppy, but is now New York City’s most adorable art connoisseur.
When he was just five months old, Bert was abandoned by his cruel breeder at a shelter because he was deemed too big to sell. Luckily, art gallery owner Kathy Grayson saw his cute smug online and instantly realised they needed to be together.
“There was just something about the look in his eyes,” Grayson told The Dodo. “I think that next day in NYC we had an opening at my art gallery with hundreds of people and a dinner and after-party. From day one, Bert was ready to join the art world!”
Bert’s chill and friendly personality have made him a natural at work. He’s been to many exhibit openings and art fairs as far as Miami, LA, Seattle, and even Canada. He’s such a good boy, he’s even attended an opera!
“He is so calm and like… introspective,” Grayson said. “His motto is ‘Happy to be included!’”
Bert’s not even the least bit snooty. He judges every artwork with a smile!
Sometimes, people who to go to his mum’s gallery, called The Hole, don’t even visit for the art, but rather for him.
“Bertie has become our unofficial mascot, of course, and many people come to the gallery to see Bert,” Grayson said. “A lot of people bring their dogs too! They know that I am always there with Bert in my office with treats, ready to play.”
And while Bert doesn’t paint, he does performance art for his fans.
“He will sit up like a person and dance for treats,” Grayson said. “I also trained him to kiss on command so if you are anywhere near him and I say kiss he will lick you. It’s adorable but now there are no free kisses; he wants a treat for them!”
From abandoned pup to art critic, official mascot, and performance artist, Bert really has come a long way! You can see more of Bert and his mum Kathy over on Instagram.
Via The Dodo
